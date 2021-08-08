Global coronavirus figures return to mid-May levels

The number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide in the past seven days increased to 4.3 million compared to 4.1 million reported during the previous week, TASS reports.

The case count rose to levels observed in mid-May 2021. However, the geography of the disease differs: this spring, South America accounted for the majority of all cases. Now, North America and several Asian nations bear the brunt. At the same time, Europe managed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak on its territory.

Mortality remains high: almost 69,000 patients died in the past week, up 6,000 from the previous seven-day period. For about three consecutive weeks, weekly death rates exceed 60,000, compared to less than 50,000 deaths registered weekly in June and first half of July.