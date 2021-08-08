Russia records 22,866 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

Russia has registered 22,866 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 6,447,750 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Sunday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.36%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,907 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,527 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 543 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 514 new infections in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 480 cases were detected in the Rostov Region.

All in all, at present, 527,362 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.