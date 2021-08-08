Russian Olympic chief happy with results of Team ROC at Tokyo Olympics

Head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov told journalists that he was satisfied with the fifth place of Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) in the Tokyo Olympics medal count, TASS reports.

In Tokyo, Team ROC won 20 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze medals, showing the best result in the medal count since the 2004 Athens Olympics (90). The Americans are in the lead in Tokyo (39-41-33). They are followed by China (38-32-18), Japan (27-14-17) and the UK (22-21-22).

In terms of the total number of medals, Team ROC is third, following the US (113) and China (88).

"I am happy with the fifth place," the Olympic chief said. "The total results surpassed those in Rio de Janeiro (56 medals) and London (68). I am very happy with the performance of our guys, they were heroically fighting with opponents, sometimes - with judges. Nevertheless, every person on our team is a hero who achieved his goal at these Olympic Games, the team will be returning home with honor," the official added.