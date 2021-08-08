Georgia reports 3 344 coronavirus cases, 3 376 recoveries, 30 deaths

Georgia reported 3 344 coronavirus cases, 3 376 recoveries, and 30 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1 362 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 595 cases, and the Imereti region with 415 cases.

A total of 27 969 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15 318 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12 651 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 11, 96 %, while 8, 62 % in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 447 913, among them, 400 616 people recovered and 6 084 died.