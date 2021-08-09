Ebrahim Raisi given first Iranian COVID-19 vaccine dose

Iran's newly inaugurated hardline president Ebrahim Raisi publicly received his first dose of the COVIran Barekat vaccine, developed in Iran, on Sunday.

Raisi urged public health officials to speed up vaccinations before the winter sets in, state-run media reported.

Only 3.3% of Iran's nearly 85 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled from government sources by the Our World in Data project at the UK's University of Oxford.

Iran has been dealing with its most severe surge of the coronavirus to date and reported more new infections and deaths on Sunday than any other day since the pandemic began, The National reported.