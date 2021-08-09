Roadside bomb kills 12 members of family in Afghanistan

At least 12 members of a family who were fleeing the raging war in Afghanistan were killed by a landmine blast in the eastern Paktia province, local police confirmed on Sunday.

The police command in Paktia said in a statement that the incident took place on Saturday night in the Sayed Karam district, which borders Pakistan’s Waziristan tribal belt.

According to the statement, the Taliban had littered the main roads with landmines before fleeing the district, and a vehicle carrying an unfortunate family hit one of these mines.

Noor Jan, one of the ill-fated family’s relatives, told Anadolu Agency that three men, three women, and six children from his family were killed in the tragic incident, Anadolu Agency reported,