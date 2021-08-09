Brent crude oil price down below $68 per barrel

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2021 delivery was down by 4.02% on London's ICE on Monday at $67.86 per barrel, diving below $68 per barrel for the first time since July 20, 2021, according to the trading data as of 11:53 am Moscow time.

As of 12:14 am, the price of Brent oil was down by 4.12% compared with the previous closing at $67.79 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of WTI oil was down by 4.39% at $65.28 per barrel.

The MOEX Index was up by 0.1% at 3,809.29 points, while the RTS was down by 0.05% at 1,632.08. The dollar’s exchange rate was up by 0.04% at 73.52 rubles, the euro’s exchange rate was up by 0.06% at 86.43 rubles.