Russian ambassador to Germany reveals when Nord Stream 2 to be completed

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is at its final stage, it will be completed in a matter of weeks, Russian ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said in an interview published by the Izvestia newspaper on Monday.

"We proceed from the fact that the German-American agreement will not affect the pace of construction and completion date of Nord Stream 2. Construction work is at the final stage, it will be completed in a matter of weeks," the ambassador said.

Nechaev noted that the United States and Germany did not conclude an agreement on Nord Stream 2, it is a joint statement that is not a legally binding document. It does not bear any specific obligations for Russia, which did not participate in its preparation, Izvestia reported.