Georgia reports 2,236 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,236 new cases of coronavirus earlier today. Currently 40,233 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in the country.

23,439 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 12,524 of the 23,439 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,915 were PCR tests.

3,146 individuals have recovered and 44 have died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The country has had 450,149 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 8.74% of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.403,762 of the 450,149 patients have recovered, while 6,128 have died from the virus.

6,641 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,328 of the 6,641 patients are in critical condition. 293 of the 1,328 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 31,040 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 34, 712 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 7,103,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 641,242 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far. 197,118 of the 641, 242 individuals have received their both doses of a vaccine, Agenda.ge reported.