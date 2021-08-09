All forest fires brought under control in Turkey except 2

Turkey has brought under control all forest fires, except blazes in Milas and Koycegiz in the country’s south, Turkish minister of agriculture and forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said on Monday.

"ForestHeroes continue their work with great devotion from land and air in Milas and Koycegiz," Pakdemirli said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a native of Antalya, said 59 neighborhoods and 3,231 buildings were affected by the flames in the southern Antalya province.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has sent 400 living containers to the region, Cavusoglu told reporters in Antalya's Manavgat district.

He said 207 of them were already set up and 31 others will be installed in different neighborhoods on Monday.

At least eight people have been killed, according to official figures, since fires started in southern and southwestern Turkey on July 28.