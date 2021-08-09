Russians explain Russia’s influence in the world

Two-thirds (67%) of the people who took part in a recent poll conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center believe that Russia’s influence on the global stage is based on military might. The respondents also noted the Russian president’s personal influence (47%) and sports achievements (31%).

"According to our fellow countrymen, Russia’s influence on the global stage is based on military might (67%), Vladimir Putin’s personal authority (47%), sports achievements (31%), cultural heritage (30%) as well as achievements in science and technology (23%). The ratio of answers to that question has not changed over the past three years," the report said.

A quarter (25%) of the respondents expressed the opinion that Russia’s international standing was more based on fear, 23% of those polled said it was based on respect, while 31% believe that it is equally based on fear and respect. At the same time, 14% of the respondents said that Russia evoked neither fear nor respect in other countries.

Less than one half (42%) of the respondents believe that the attitude towards Russia from abroad is good, almost as many are convinced that it is bad (39%). According to the respondents, bears (11%), alcohol (11%), President Vladimir Putin (10%), cold weather (6%) and hospitality are associated with Russia most often.

The poll was conducted on July 31, with 1,600 respondents interviewed. The margin of error with a 95% probability does not exceed 2.5%.