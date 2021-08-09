Facemasks mandatory outdoors in groups in Georgia

Wearing facemasks outdoors where at least five people have gathered has become mandatory and holding social events such as weddings, funeral feasts and birthdays are prohibited starting tomorrow in Georgia, representative of the Interagency Coordination Council Giorgi Ghibradze said.

The fine for violating the rules of wearing a facemask will be 20 GEL, while facilities hosting social events will be fined 10,000 GEL for the first time and if the violation is repeated the facility will be sealed.

Ghibradze stated that the surge in infections in recent weeks has led to the introduction of new restrictions, Agenda.ge reported.

The implementation of other existing regulations such as the restriction of nightclub operations in both open and closed spaces and the operation of food facilities from 00:00 to 05:00 will also be tightened.

Per the decision of the coordination council, individuals who have recovered from coronavirus and were vaccinated with a single dose will be considered fully vaccinated and the same regulations as for fully vaccinated people will apply for easier border-crossing.

The Georgian government lifted several coronavirus restrictions such as curfew and wearing facemasks outdoors in late June after which the number of daily Covid-19 cases began rising in July.