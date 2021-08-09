Lukashenko to be succeeded by another person as president "very soon"

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he may "very soon" be succeeded by another person in the presidential office.

"I am rooted in this country and it is rooted in me. And I don’t see how to live further - either to retire or do anything else. So far, I have no idea. But it doesn’t mean that I am clinging to this office with all my might. No. Other people will come after me, and it will be very soon. But don’t you sweat it [about when it happens]," he said at a meeting with journalists and public activists.

"But don’t indulge in making guesses when Lukashenko is going to step down. Very soon," RIA Novosti cited him as saying.

According to the Belarusian president, the political shocks of a year ago demonstrated that currently there are 15-20 people who can be the country’s leader. "They are all in the public limelight, those who can be president," he noted, adding he is not going to run for president at the next elections and would not back anyone either.