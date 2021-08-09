Registration for second dose of Pfizer vaccine in Georgia opens on August 15

Registration for the second dose of Pfizer vaccine will start on August 15, Georgian Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said.

Gabunia said that an average of 20,000 people a day have been vaccinated in the country over the last three days, which is 'a good indicator'.

"We think that the vaccination programme will be further expanded. Large spaces will be opened and registration for the second dose will be opened on August 15. The registration conditions will be clarified this week", she said.

Head of the Georgian National Centre for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said that in order to expand the vaccination process, vaccination centers will be set up near universities in four big cities of Georgia.

He added that by the end of August, about 30,000 vaccines should be administered daily in the country.

"We are also thinking about holding a so-called vaccination marathon. This will be a two-day weekend marathon. It is possible to prepare for it from the end of August and in September, it will be possible for about 60,000 people to take part in this marathon", Gamkrelidze said.

He added that vaccine supplies are sufficient in the country and additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine enter Georgia every weekend.

"We received 112,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine the day before yesterday. About 700,000 purchased Pfizer doses must enter Georgia by September 20", Agenda.ge cited Gamkrelidze as saying.

Overall, vaccination in Georgia is currently available with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sinocav vaccines.