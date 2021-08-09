Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan direction again

Armenian armed forces once again subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the Nakhchivan direction, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On August 9, starting from 17:10 to 17:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

"The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire. The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation," the ministry added.