Zalkaliani: Georgia must gain candidate status for EU membership by 2030

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said that Georgia must gain candidate status for EU membership by 2030 at a presentation of his ministry’s 10-year action plan.

Zalkaliani noted that the goal is to apply for EU membership in 2024 and to get the status of a candidate for membership by 2030.

"Everyone is well aware of the ambitious goal that the [Georgian] government has announced - to apply for EU membership in 2024. But that is not the end of our main goal, then by 2030, we should get the status of a candidate for membership," the FM said.

He also underscored that the negotiation with the EU should be started in line with the process of gaining the status of a candidate for membership to transpose its legislation onto Georgian legislation.

Minister Zalkaliani stated that the goal of getting the status of a candidate for EU membership is possible to be achieved through "the implementation of the coordinated measures, concept and action plan developed under the leadership of the [Georgian] Prime Minister within the framework of the Georgian EU Integration Commission".

Zalkaliani also stressed the importance of the Eastern Partnership Economic and Investment Plan of the EU which offers €3.9 billion to help Georgia improve transport and logistics connectivity, Agenda.ge reported.

The Georgian government announced its plan to apply for EU membership in 2024 before the parliamentary elections of 2020.