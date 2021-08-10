Georgian president not to participate in large-scale events due to surge of Covid-19 cases

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will not participate in large-scale events due to the surge of coronavirus cases in the country, the Georgian president’s administration announced.

The official statement also reads that Georgian President Zurabishvili cancels all planned large-scale meetings in the administration of the President of Georgia.

The reception of Georgian Olympians will no longer be held as well in the administration.

"President [Zurabishvili] calls on everyone to take care of each other, follow the regulations, epidemiologists’ recommendations and get vaccinated," Agenda.ge cited the statement as saying.

Georgia has reported 2,236 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 74 deaths in the past two days. Currently, 641,242 people have received a coronavirus vaccine in the country and 197,118 of them are fully vaccinated.