The Afghan government delegation and representatives of the Taliban terrorist movement (banned in Russia) will hold talks today in Doha, Qatar, a source in the Afghan Ministry for Peace said.

The talks will begin on Tuesday and will last three days, the Afghan government will be represented by Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah, former chief of the Afghan intelligence - the National Directorate of Security (NDS) Masum Stanekzai and Afghanistan State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Mansour Naderi.

On April 14, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his decision to end the operation in Afghanistan — the longest war campaign in the US history. This caused the security situation in the republic to rapidly deteriorate. The Taliban movement militants ramp up the rate of the offensive on a number of directions. According to the movement’s representatives, the Taliban has been able to take control over about 85% of the Afghan territory including borders with five states: Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

On August 8, the Taliban seized the crucial northern commercial hub of Kunduz and then breaking through in two other regional capitals Sar-i-Pul and Taliqan - later the same day.

In the two preceding days, the Taliban had taken two other provincial capitals: Sheberghan, the capital of Jowzjan Province in the north, and Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz Province on the Afghanistan-Iran border.