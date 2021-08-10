Georgia reports record high figure of daily COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,697 new cases of coronavirus out of 44,536 tests and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours which is a record high figure since January 2021.

2,713 individuals have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. 40,279 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia currently.

In total 6,128 individuals have died from the virus in the country since the spring of 2020. 641,242 individuals have received the coronavirus vaccine in Georgia with 3.7 million population since March 2021, while 197,118 have received their both doses of the vaccine, Agenda.ge reported.

Wearing facemasks outdoors where at least five people have gathered has become mandatory and holding social events such as weddings, funeral feasts and birthdays are prohibited starting today in Georgia.

The fine for violating the rules of wearing a facemask will be 20 GEL, while facilities hosting social events will be fined 10,000 GEL for the first time and if the violation is repeated the facility will be sealed.