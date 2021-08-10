CSTO: Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia November Statement should be implemented

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is concerned about recurrent violations of the tripartite Statement of 9 November last year, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Tuesday.

"We are seriously concerned by the recent escalation at the border. Additionally, this complicates the implementation of the cornerstone Karabakh agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia to establish peace in the region," the Armenian news agency cited him as saying.

He noted that the organization is conducting organized monitoring on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, stressing that the border incidents represent a threat to the Caucasus region.

According to Zas, the opportunities for the political settlement of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border have not been exhausted. "If one talks about the ways to resolve the problem, we think that the opportunities of the political resolution of this situation have not been exhausted, essentially, this would be the best variant for everyone," he stressed.

The CSTO Secretary General highlighted in this context the working format which is outlined between Armenia and Azerbaijan, through Russian mediation, noting that "all actions of the CSTO stem from this very perception of the situation."