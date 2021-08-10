Fire breaks out in Iranian petrochemical factory

A fire broke out in an Iranian petrochemical factory on Khark Island in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday morning, according to Iranian news agency Irib.

According to the report, the factory was emptied of all oil and petrochemical products, and the fire is contained.

The extent of the possible damage caused to the factory is still unknown.

Khark Island, some 1200 kilometers south of Tehran, hosts Iran's biggest oil terminal in the Persian Gulf.