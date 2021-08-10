Russia reports less than 22,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 21,378 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and the total case tally reached 6,491,288, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

For the first time since June 30 less than 22,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded. In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.33%.

Moscow reported 1,639 daily coronavirus cases and St. Petersburg registered 1,811 cases. Some 1,309 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 537 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 518 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 479 in the Rostov Region and 476 in the Perm Region.

Currently, as many as 536,136 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia went up by 792 in the past 24 hours compared to 769 on the previous day, bringing the total to 166,442.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.56%.

In particular, 33 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the Krasnodar Region, followed by the Irkutsk Region (32), the Moscow Region (29). The Krasnoyarsk Region (27) and the Rostov Region (26).

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia went up by 18,729, bringing the total to 5,788,710. The share of recoveries decreased to 89.2% of the total number of cases.

In particular, 1,922 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, followed by the Krasnoyarsk Region (500), the Sverdlovsk Region (446), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (425) and the Perm Region (411).