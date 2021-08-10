Israel registers over 6,000 COVID-19 cases

Israel reported 6,275 new coronavirus cases on Monday according to data from the health ministry, marking the highest daily figure since early February.

According to the health ministry, the number of serious coronavirus cases in Israel has reached a six-month high with 394 cases, two days after the government tightened restrictions in a bid to contain the outbreak of the delta variant across the country.

After a steady rise over the past weeks, the rate of positive coronavirus tests spiked on Monday to 4.91%, Haaretz reported.

More than 5.8 million Israelis have received their first vaccine; 5.4 million have received their second vaccine. 577,899 Israelis have received their third coronavirus vaccine.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday called on Israelis over 60 to vaccinate after citing an Israeli survey which found that people suffer less side effects after the third shot than after the second one.