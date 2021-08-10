Finland tops global happiness index again

The World Happiness Report 2021 shows that there was little change in the world’s happiest nations, with Finland, Iceland, Denmark and Switzerland still occupying the top four rankings.

Russia is now the 76th-happiest place on Earth.

Germany experienced a drop, but for some of the least happy nations (Mongolia, Moldova, Serbia) there was a notable improvement.

The World Happiness Report, produced by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, ranks 149 countries by how happy their citizens see themselves to be. It’s based on factors including economic wealth, life expectancy, social support and freedom to make life choices.