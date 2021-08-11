Georgians name "the most trusted political party"

46.8% of Georgians would vote for ruling party if local elections were held today

The survey conducted by the research organisation in the Caucasus region Gorbi, commissioned by TV channel Imedi, has reported that 46.8% of Georgians would vote for the ruling Georgian Dream party if the local municipal elections were held today.

Respondents' votes for other political parties are distributed in the following way: United National Movement (UNM) - 27.2%, Former Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s party For Georgia - 8.7%, Lelo - 3.4%, European Georgia - 3.3%, Alliance of Patriots of Georgia - 3%, Strategy Aghmashenebeli - 2.8%, Agenda.ge reported.

TV channel Imedi reports that 1,953 people were interviewed within the survey across the country. The poll was conducted between July 25 and August 4.

The local municipal elections in Georgia will take place on October 2, 2021.