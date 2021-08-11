Shoigu: Taliban takes control of border with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has taken control of the border with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Its leaders promise not to attack the neighboring countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"It is important for us that the border with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan has been taken under control by the Taliban," he said at the Territory of Senses youth forum.

He recalled that the Taliban had recently seized the city of Kunduz. "If you know geography, Kunduz is a quite large center," Shoigu said, adding that the Taliban leaders promise not to seek to cross the borders or attack neighboring nations.