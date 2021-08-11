Nord Stream 2 opponent appointed as U.S. senior energy security adviser

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the appointment of Amos Hochstein as the Department of State’s Senior Advisor for Energy Security, the US top diplomat said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I am appointing Amos Hochstein to serve as the Department’s Senior Advisor for Energy Security, underscoring the Administration’s commitment to promote energy security for the United States and our allies and partners," Blinken said in a statement. "His immediate focus will be implementation of measures to reduce the risks posed by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline."

"This appointment demonstrates the Administration’s resolve to utilize energy diplomacy to ensure the security of supply during this critical time of energy transition, push back against the Kremlin’s use of energy as a geopolitical weapon, and to advance a more secure and sustainable energy future for Ukraine and frontline NATO and EU countries," the statement says.

On Monday, the news portal Axios quoted sources as saying U.S. President Joe Biden had appointed Amos Hochstein, a firm opponent of the gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 as the Department of State's special energy envoy. According to the portal, Germany will appoint its own envoy to work with Hochstein.