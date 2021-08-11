UN concerned by situation in Afghanistan

The United Nations is extremely concerned by the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, spokesman for the Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told a briefing on Tuesday.

"We continue to be in touch with all the parties, whether in Afghanistan or the regional parties, in an effort to find a political solution. I mean, the facts on the ground as we report them, as you see them in the media, are extremely worrying, extremely concerning," he said.

Since April, the security situation in Afghanistan has seriously degraded, with the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) expanding its offensive. In early July, the Taliban established control over areas along the borders with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. The Taliban claims it has taken control over the administrative centers of six Afghan provinces.