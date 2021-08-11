Psaki: Afghanistan has enough strength to fight against Taliban

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Afghanistan has enough strength to fight against the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia).

"Ultimately, our view is that the Afghan National Security Defense Forces has the equipment, numbers, and training to fight back, which will strengthen their position at the negotiating table," she said,

According to Psaki, a political process is the only process that will successfully bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.

"I’ll also note that we have provided a great deal and a range of assistance to the Afghan National Security Defense Forces, and also proposed a significant amount of funding in the FY 2022 budget request for $3.3 billion for the Afghan Security Forces," the White House press secretary added.