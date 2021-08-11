Gintsburg: Sputnik V effective against all known coronavirus strains

The Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus is effective against all known new strains, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology that developed the jab, reported.

"As the civilian circulation experience shows, the vaccine is completely safe and highly effective. It is effective not only immediately against those strains it was developed for but also against those numerous strains that emerged recently and are constantly attacking us," TASS cited him as saying.

On Wednesday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists that the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus Delta strain amounts to approximately 83%.

"Today the Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates the most effective results on prevention, on fighting the Delta strain. The latest results indicate that the efficacy is about 83%, this is already the Russian data, provided to us by courtesy of our clinical colleagues," he said.

The health minister added that the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine against a severe course of the novel coronavirus infection surpasses 95%. "The vaccine prevents the severe course of the novel coronavirus infection by more than 95%, and, what’s important, it prevents those serious diseases that require hospitalization. That is, this pharmaceutical is effective now and continues to work," he added.