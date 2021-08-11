Kazakhstan reports 7657 new daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan reported 7657 new daily cases of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Aug 11.

Almaty city reported 1,493 new COVID-19 cases, Nur-Sultan city - 1,153, Karaganda region - 1,125, Atyrau region - 618, Shymkent - 574, 350 cases were reported in Almaty region, 304 – in Aktobe region, 291 – in Pavlodar region, 265 – in Akmola region, 257 – in Kostanay region, 228 – East Kazakhstan region, 218 – in Kyzylorda region, 212 - Mangistau region, 157 – in North Kazakhstan region, 156 - West Kazakhstan region, 140 – in Zhambyl region and 116 – in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan reported a total of 656,777 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, AKIpress reported.