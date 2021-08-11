Fire in Turkey's Bodrum taken under control

A fire broke out in grassy areas and macquis groves in the Turkish district of Bodrum in Muğla in the evening on August 10. The firefighting teams intervened into the fire from both land and air.

While the flames spread fast to Dereköy, Gümüşlük and Peksimet village, the teams made hard efforts to extinguish the fire by using water sprinklers and Anti-Riot Water Cannon Vehicles from land and four firefighting helicopters with night vision from air.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli has announced that the fire that broke out in Bodrum yesterday has been taken under control. "The fire in Bodrum has been taken under control. Our cooling efforts are still ongoing," the minister said on Twitter.

Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras has also made a statement on his social media account. "The Dereköy fire is under control, the cooling efforts are underway, the teams are on watch," the mayor said.

"The struggle of the land teams was supported by helicopters and planes. Our firefighters and volunteers once again waged a heroic fight against the flames, they duly performed their duties," he added.