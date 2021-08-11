Russia reports over 21,500 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 21,571 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and the total case tally hit 6,512,859, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the incidence rate grew by 0.33%.

Moscow registered 2,076 coronavirus cases over the past day. Some 1,804 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,054 in the Moscow Region, 535 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 521 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 483 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, 536,841 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Russia.

Russia recorded 799 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 792 in the previous day. According to data from the crisis center, 2.57% of coronavirus patients have died in the country.

In particular, 43 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 34 in the Krasnodar region, 28 in the Perm region and 25 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The Irkutsk, Rostov and Moscow regions recorded 27 coronavirus deaths each.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 20,067 to 5,808,777 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 89.2% of coronavirus patients have recovered in the country.

In particular, 2,055 recoveries were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 2,031 in St. Petersburg, 498 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 458 in the Sverdlovsk region and 451 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.