Georgia reports 5,352 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,352 new cases of coronavirus, 2,635 recoveries and 48 deaths in the past 24 hours.

45,832 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

The Georgian Health Ministry has plans to send new recommendations to the government by the end of the week to curb the spread of the virus.

50,430 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 30,564 of the 50,430 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 19,866 were PCR tests.

The country has had 461,198 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.33% of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 409,110 of the 461,198 patients have recovered, while 6,230 have died from the virus.

6,578 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,322 of the 6,578 patients are in critical condition. 302 of the 1,322 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 36,016 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 39, 087 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 7,198,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 688,940 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far. 210,776 of the 688, 940 individuals have received their both doses of a vaccine, Agenda.ge reported.