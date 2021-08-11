Fly Jordan to launch Amman-Batumi flights on August 12

Jordanian airline company Fly Jordan will resume flights to Georgia starting August 12, according to the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

Fly Jordan will connect the Jordanian capital of Amman to Georgia's Black Sea resort town of Batumi.

The flights will be carried out until September 30 once a week, on Thursdays.

Fly Jordan entered the Georgian aviation market in 2017.

The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency warns passengers to be careful when planning a trip, and read carefully the border and sanitary regulations imposed by the destination country, which might be changed depending on the epidemiological situation.