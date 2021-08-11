Main » News

France warns of ‘extremely serious’ Covid-19 crisis in its overseas territories

France’s overseas territories, in particular the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, are being hit hard by Covid-19, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"The situation is dramatic," Macron said as he opened a virtual meeting with his senior cabinet ministers to discuss the epidemic, Reuters reported.

France's government had on Tuesday warned of an "extremely serious" Covid-19 crisis in the country's overseas territories, especially in the Caribbean, saying that infection rates had climbed to levels unprecedented on the mainland.

