Azerbaijan unveil number of victims as result of mine explosions on liberated lands
The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has announced the number of civilians killed or injured as a result of a mine explosion in the country’s lands liberated from Armenian occupation since November 10, 2020.
From November 10, 2020 to the present day, 23 civilians were killed and 36 were injured in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan following a mine explosion, the prosecutor's office said.
Vestnik Kavkaza
