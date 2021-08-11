Iran's new president submits list of proposed ministers to parliament

Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday submitted the list of proposed ministers to the Iranian parliament, official IRNA news agency reported.

Among the introduced cabinet members, Hossein Amir Abdollahian has been picked for the minister of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Amir Abdollahian was former deputy foreign minister for Arab and African Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs.

Raisi has also picked Javad Owji as the potential minister of petroleum. Owji was former head of Iran's National Gas Company, Xinhua reported.

After introducing the cabinet members, the parliament will have one week for evaluation and vote of confidence.

Raisi was sworn in on Aug. 5 as the new president of Iran in the parliament.