Qatar appoints first ambassador to Saudi Arabia since rift

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is further strengthening diplomatic ties to Saudi Arabia, reinstating an ambassador after a four-year-long regional dispute, Al Jazeera reports.

Bandar Mohamed Abdullah al-Attiyah, who was appointed as part of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, has previously served as Qatar’s ambassador to Kuwait, which had mediated in the Gulf spat.

In June 2107, Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirate, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a land, air and maritime embargo on the gas-rich country. The four blocking countries accused Qatar of backing armed groups and of being too close to Iran. The allegations were vehemently denied by Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt have both re-established diplomatic ties with Qatar, but the UAE and Bahrain have yet to do so. All but Bahrain have restored trade and travel links.