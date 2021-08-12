Azerbaijani army's positions fired at by Armenia again

On August 11, from 16:20 to 21:05, units of the Armed Forces of Armenia from positions located on the territory of the settlement of Arazdeyen, Vedi region, Goisu Basarkechar region and Chambarak region, fired from weapons of various calibers, including sniper rifles, the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Galekend and Zamanli settlements of Gadabay region, according to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

"The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire. The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation," the ministry added.