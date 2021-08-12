White House confirms holding oil talks with OPEC

The United States and OPEC have had ongoing engagements to produce more oil, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed.

"This is just an outreach that’s just happening over the last couple of days, but it’s also ongoing and something that isn’t new, as of today or even as of yesterday. We’ve had ongoing engagements," she told the press briefing.

Psaki noted that this is not meant to be for immediate response, necessarily. "It’s meant to be a long-term engagement — consistent, long-term engagement, as we work to address not just anti-competitive behavior in the United States, but in the global marketplace as well," the White House press secretary explained.

"And also taking steps that we feel are prudent to keep gas prices down for the American public," Psaki added.