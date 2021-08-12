Building of Heydar Aliyev Center lights up in colors of Turkish flag

A video projection of the Turkish state flag has been placed on the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on August 11 in order to express support for the brotherly country in the fight against forest fires.

This once again demonstrated to the world the friendship, brotherhood and unity between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the context of the motto "one nation, two states".

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, who was present at the ceremony, told reporters that Azerbaijan provided all kinds of support within 14 days from the start of the fires. Expressing gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his support, the ambassador said: “Azerbaijan has been providing support since July 31. To date, 750 of our Azerbaijani brothers have been involved in extinguishing fires. They have been fighting fires for 14 days. I am grateful to each of them individually and wish that they return to their families safe and sound."