Heart attack: Unusual occurrence which could be early warning sign

Heart attacks are serious medical emergencies which could be prevented if a person is aware of the early warning signs. One unusual sign includes an odd occurrence of sweating for no apparent reason.

Although a heart attack can vary in intensity, there are common symptoms that people may experience. As more signs are checked off, it's more likely you need to go to the Accidents and Emergency (A&E) department in a hospital. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) explained that people have different thresholds for pain, hence why symptoms can differ in intensity.

Differing symptoms are often a reason most mistake the early warning signs and if breaking out in a sweat for no apparent reason, it could indicate a major risk factor for a heart attack.

Sweating appears to be the symptom that prompts more people suffering a heart attack to get to the hospital, researchers have discovered.

"Heart attack patients often deny symptoms, thereby delaying treatment, but those who sweat are more likely to seek treatment earlier," said Dr Catherine Ryan, project coordinator of medical-surgical nursing in the department of nursing at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Sweating more than usual especially if you aren’t exercising or being active could be an early warning sign of heart problems, said Healthline.

The health site added: "Pumping blood through clogged arteries takes more effort from your heart, so your body sweats more to try to keep your body temperature down during the extra exertion."