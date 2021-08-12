Nikol Pashinyan says ready to meet Ilham Aliyev

Armenia is ready to resume talks with Azerbaijan on resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and expects specific proposals from the OSCE Minsk Group, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"Returning to the call of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to renew the talks, I would like to stress that Armenia is ready to participate in the talks both at the high and highest levels, we are awaiting specific proposals," he said.

According to Pashinyan, Yerevan is ready to resume the operations of the tri-lateral commission of the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on unblocking regional communications.

"I think, the issue of opening regional communications can be swiftly resolved. Soon we should resume the work of the commission of the deputy prime ministers on unblocking regional communications, be more active from the point of view of implementing new economic and communication capabilities in the region," the Armenian PM said.