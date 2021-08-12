Turkey reports 27,356 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Wednesday registered 27,356 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,996,224, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 128 to 52,565, while 16,363 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 278,263 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started the mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 42.94 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 31.18 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 80.31 million doses including third booster jabs.