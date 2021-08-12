Kazakhstan reports 7747 new daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan reported 7747 new daily COVID-19 cases on August 12.

Almaty city registered 1,510 cases, Nur-Sultan - 1,384, Karaganda region - 1,127, Shymkent city - 515, Atyrau - 460, 364 cases were reported in Aktobe region, 300 – in Almaty region, 297 – in Pavlodar region, 276 – in Akmola region, 264 – in Kostanay region, 244 – in East Kazakhstan region, 218 – in Mangistau region, 204 – in Kyzylorda region, 169 - West Kazakhstan region, 159 – in North Kazakhstan region, 135 – in Zhambyl region, and 121 – in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported a total of 664,524 cases, AKIpress reported.