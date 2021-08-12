Georgia reports 5,128 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,128 new cases of coronavirus, 3,310 recoveries and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours.

47,601 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.49,189 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 29,357 of the 49,189 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 19,832 were PCR tests.

The country has had 466,326 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 10.43% of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

In total 412,420 have recovered, while 6,279 have died from the virus, Agenda.ge reported.

6,627 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,355 patients are in critical condition, of which 311 are on artificial ventilation. 37,686 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 40,605, 087 individuals are in self isolation.