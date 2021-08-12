Armenian ambassador to Israel recalled

Armen Smbatyan has been recalled from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel by a decree of Armenian President Armen Sarkisyan, according to the aforesaid presidential decree.

Smbatyan has served as Ambassador of Armenia to Israel since 2018.

Armen Smbatyan was charged earlier this year with complicity in a string of abuses committed by a former minister of culture and youth affairs Hasmik Petrosyan, as well as with unlawful legalization of a property through money laundering.