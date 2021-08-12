Fire contained in Georgia's Kvareli municipality

About 60 firefighters have contained a fire in the forest of Kvareli municipality, in eastern Georgia, where the lower cover of the deciduous forest began burning early morning on August 11, according to the Emergency Management Service of Georgia.

"There was a danger of the fire spreading. As there was no road reaching to the point of origin, firefighters had to walk on difficult terrain and start the extinguishing process with individual equipment," Agenda.ge cited the Emergency Management Service as saying.

Fire-fighting work continued until last night. As reported, by this time there is no longer any danger of fire spreading in the forest.