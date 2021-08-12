Lufthansa entering Armenia's civil aviation market

Lufthansa will start operating flights from Frankfurt to Yerevan and back three times a week, Lufthansa Group's regional general director Rene Koinzach said.

According to Koinzack, various Lufthansa Group airlines are expected to operate 16 flights a week to and from Yerevan.

Initially, Lufthansa intends to operate three flights a week between Frankfurt and Yerevan. Later, new flights will be operated between Yerevan, Vienna, Brussels, Cologne, and Frankfurt, News.am reported.